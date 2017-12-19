Only 23% of people surveyed in Armenia are happy with their jobs

Yerevan /Mediamax/.According to the study conducted by the Caucasus Barometer project, the employment rate has grown in Armenia in recent years, reaching 38%, but only 23% of the surveyed people are happy with their jobs.

According to Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC)-Armenia CEO Heghine Manasyan, the Caucasus Barometer, held in Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan since 2004, allows comparing the situation in neighboring countries. However, Azerbaijan refrained from participating in the last two studies.



The 2017 study has been conducted in 4027 randomly selected households (1648 in Armenia and 2379 in Georgia).



30% of the surveyed in Armenia remarked on the importance of having good ties for getting a good job, 21% stressed the factor of education, 10% focused on age and 8% - on professional skills.



Around 49% of the households have monthly income of USD 250 or lower. The households with USD 800-1200 or more are in the minority. However, 74% of the surveyed indicated the monthly income necessary for leading a normal life at over USD 400.



The results of the study show that unemployment and poverty remain the most important issues in the public’s eye both in Armenia and Georgia: 36% of the surveyed in Armenia named unemployment as the biggest issue and so did 56% of the surveyed in Georgia, while the percentage of people who pointed out poverty made 17% and 14% respectively.



In Armenia, 21% of the surveyed believe that the country is moving in a wrong direction and 41% think that the latest elections to the National Assembly weren’t “entirely fair”.



Army and church stand out in terms of the trust in public institutions: 77% of those surveyed in Armenia trust the army fully or more than other institutions, and so do 75% of the surveyed in Georgia.



54% of the surveyed in Armenia and 36% of the study participants in Georgia link political and economic development of the country with equally close cooperation with both the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union.



On the scale of 1 to 10, the happiness rate made 6.8 for Armenia and 7.1 for Georgia.