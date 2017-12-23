Armenian Ambassador meets with Catholicos of Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan has met with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

According to the Armenian MFA, during the meeting Ilia II shared his affection for Armenia and recalled with special fondness Catholicos of All Armenia Vazgen I and their friendship.



Ilia II stressed that this is a difficult time in history, which brings the two countries closer together. He highlighted the newly appointed Ambassador’s role in this context.



Ruben Sadoyan stated it was a great honor for him to begin his diplomatic mission with a blessing from Ilia II.



“Seeing the respect and regard you are given in Georgia and feeling the love and authority you enjoy among the people, I simply have to note, you are truly a man of God,” said the Armenian Ambassador.



Ruben Sadoyan also stressed he intended to do everything possible to further strengthen the relations between Armenia and Georgia.