Armenia partially implements GRECO recommendations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Council of Europe’s anti-corruption body GRECO concludes that Armenia has implemented partially or in a satisfactory manner the 18 recommendations contained in the Fourth Round Evaluation Report.

According to the report released today, this stage of evaluation relates to “corruption prevention in respect of members of parliament, judges and prosecutors.”



Of the 18 recommendations, presented to the Armenian authorities on April 25 of 2017, 12 have been partly implemented, 5 have been implemented in a satisfactory manner and 1 has not been implemented.



Within partially implemented recommendations is securing and improving the transparency of the legislative process in the National Assembly of Armenia, as well as adopting the code of conduct for members of parliament and making it easily accessible.



GRECO’s recommendation on taking appropriate measures to prevent entrepreneurial engagement of members of parliament was also partially implemented.



GRECO recommended that the reform of judicial self-governance be continued, with a view to strengthening the independence of the judiciary, securing an adequate representation of judges of all levels in self-governing bodies and reducing the role of court chairs, in particular the chair of the Court of Cassation. This recommendation as well was partially implemented.



The Armenian authorities have not at all implemented the GRECO’s recommendation on the rules applicable to the acceptance of gifts by members of parliament, judges and prosecutors.



GRECO stressed that further significant progress is necessary in order to achieve an acceptable level of compliance with the recommendations within the next 18 months.