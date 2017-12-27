Georgian Catholicos-Patriarch receives Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II, which took place today in Tbilisi.
Serzh Sargsyan congratulated Ilia II with 40th anniversary of his service as Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia, stressing his significant efforts in strengthening of Georgian Orthodox Church.
The Armenian President emphasized that Armenian-Georgian brotherly traditions were built on common Christian and cultural values, as well as strong historic foundation.
The sides attached special importance to the role of Armenian Apostolic and Georgian Orthodox churches in the development of Armenian-Georgian friendly relations.
Ilia II asked Serzh Sargsyan to pass his regards to Catholicos of All Armenians.
