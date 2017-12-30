2017: Life, people, facts

The signing of the agreement

2017 has been a year of relative stability after turbulent 2016, set to remain in history as the year of the April War and Sasna Tsrer armed group’s hostage stand-off. 2017 has passed without big shocks, however, that doesn’t mean the issues raised in 2016 have received a solution.



Discovery of the year: The story of Armenian doctors in Sudan



Three Armenian doctors, Gevorg Voskanyan, Hayk Hovhannisyan and Armine Barkhudaryan traveled to South Sudan in spring 2017 in order to substitute Aurora Prize finalist Tom Catena, so he could attend the ceremony.



Special report | 2017-06-12 18:26:09 “You don’t have to travel to Nuba to do good deeds”

Armenian doctors in Sudan Photo: courtesy of Bars Media

Hope of the year: The launch of FAST

Interviews | 2017-10-02 17:10:10 Armen Orujyan: FAST is not a painkiller, we’re more of an antibiotic

Armenian President delivers a speech at FAST workshop Photo: courtesy of Armenian presidential press service

Education | 2017-10-23 14:04:46 FAST fellowship program: The first step to education-science ecosystem

Achievement of the year: New agreement with EU

Key | 2017-11-25 11:55:05 8 key areas of new Armenia-EU agreement

The signing of the agreement Photo: courtesy of Armenian presidential press service

Confusion of the year: Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s career

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba in Europa League final Photo: REUTERS

Finish of the year: OSCE Office in Yerevan

Nagorno Karabakh | 2017-01-17 11:39:52 Baku’s moves against OSCE Office in Yerevan are revealed

Army and Police | 2017-04-20 14:09:47 Vigen Sargsyan comes forward with revolutionary project

Vigen Sargsyan and Serzh Sargsyan Photo: courtesy of Armenian presidential press service

Ultimatum of the year: Armenian-Turkish Protocols

Serzh Sargsyan at the UN General Assembly session Photo: courtesy of Armenian presidential press service

Disaster of the year: Wildfires

Il-76 helicopter of Russian MES Photo: courtesy of MES

Complaint of the year: Students’ walkout and hunger strike

Students’ meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan Photo: courtesy of Armenian Government

Law of the year: On domestic violence and the fight against it