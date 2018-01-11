4171 views

Armenian PM takes a vacation


Karen Karapetyan
Karen Karapetyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has taken a vacation for January 8-12, which he will pass abroad.

The information was provided by Press Secretary of Armenian PM Aram Araratyan.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 11, 2018 15:28
Agricultural cooperative opens in Gndevaz village with Lydian Armenia funding

5/10/15 | January 11, 2018 11:00
5/10/15: Diversion in Aghdam, visa waiver for EU citizens, the rise of Mkhitaryan

Foreign Policy | January 11, 2018 09:27
Turkey, U.S. relations may deteriorate if “Washington doesn't fix mistakes”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018