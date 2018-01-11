Armenian PM takes a vacation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has taken a vacation for January 8-12, which he will pass abroad.
The information was provided by Press Secretary of Armenian PM Aram Araratyan.
Photo: Press service of the Armenian government
The information was provided by Press Secretary of Armenian PM Aram Araratyan.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.