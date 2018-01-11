1408 views

Catholicos Karekin II to meet Armenian American benefactors


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has begun a patriarchal visit to USA.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has informed that “His Holiness will have meetings with benefactors to discuss multiple programs that the Mother See is implementing.”

It is worth noting that in November 2017, Karekin II paid a patriarchal visit to the U.S. on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | January 11, 2018 15:28
Agricultural cooperative opens in Gndevaz village with Lydian Armenia funding

5/10/15 | January 11, 2018 11:00
5/10/15: Diversion in Aghdam, visa waiver for EU citizens, the rise of Mkhitaryan

Foreign Policy | January 11, 2018 09:27
Turkey, U.S. relations may deteriorate if “Washington doesn't fix mistakes”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018