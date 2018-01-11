Catholicos Karekin II to meet Armenian American benefactors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II has begun a patriarchal visit to USA.

The Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin has informed that “His Holiness will have meetings with benefactors to discuss multiple programs that the Mother See is implementing.”



It is worth noting that in November 2017, Karekin II paid a patriarchal visit to the U.S. on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church.