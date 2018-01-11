600 people with acute respiratory infections hospitalized in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ministry of Healthcare of Armenia informs that acute respiratory infections have recently activated in the country, affecting mostly children.

“The mentioned circumstance explains why children’s hospitals in Armenia have been operating at full capacity recently. Inpatient departments at hospitals throughout the country have already accepted 600 patients with acute respiratory infections, the majority of whom are children aged 0-2. The medical establishments are also dealing with pneumonia and bronchitis, including certain viruses. The condition of the patients is described as good and fair with positive tendency of recovery. People with severe pneumonia, conditioned by flu complications, have not been registered,” the statement reads.



“Armenia’s medical organizations are provided with the necessary antiviral drugs, which fully cure acute respiratory infections and influenza.”