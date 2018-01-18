Armenian Parliament recognizes Yazidi Genocide of 2014 in Iraq

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today the National Assembly of Armenia has adopted the draft resolution on "Recognition and condemnation of the genocide against the Yazidi people perpetuated in 2014 by terrorist groups in the areas under their control in the Republic of Iraq” with 91 "yes” votes and 1 abstention.

The draft was submitted to the parliament by MP Rustam Makhmudyan (a Yazidi), leader of the RPA fraction Vahram Baghdasaryan, and leader of the ARF fraction Armen Rustamyan. The Tsarukyan and Yelk fractions also joined the initiative.



While presenting the draft resolution, Rustam Makhmudyan urged to “not only condemn the genocide against the Yazidi people, but also investigate the crimes through international agencies, pursue the perpetrators of the crimes and hold them accountable, and to take measures to prevent similar actions in the future”.



Before the start of the voting, RPA member Samvel Farmanyan urged to use the word “recognition” in the resolution.



“No resolution on recognition of genocide actually contains the word “recognition”. We blame many countries for the selective approach, so we cannot do the same. We must fully condemn the genocide,” said Samvel Farmanyan.