UN includes Armenia in Honour roll

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia has been included in the UN Honour roll 2018 for paying the regular budget assessments in full.
The Armenian MFA has informed that the Armenian government has paid USD 145,843 to the UN regular budget in January 2018 as the annual contribution.
The Honour roll is comprised only of the countries that have paid their regular budget assessments in full within the 30 day due period specified in the financial regulations.
As of 10 January 2018, the UN Honour roll includes 7 out of 193 member states.
