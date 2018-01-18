Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of Armenian ministers throughout 2017.
The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers of last year is as follows:
1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 17,473 mentions;
2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 16,448 mentions;
3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 6,808 mentions.
It stands to mention that Davit Harutyunyan was appointed the Minister of Justice in May 2017, replacing Arpine Hovhannisyan in that position.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers of 2017 is as follows:
1. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 2,423 mentions;
2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 1,984 mentions;
3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 1,753 mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.
The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below:
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Vigen Sargsyan
2025
2799
269
Edward Nalbandian
2895
2057
65
Vahan Martirosyan
945
772
50
Levon Mkrtchyan
764
819
43
Armen Amiryan
627
939
38
Suren Karayan
854
678
21
Davit Tonoyan
815
722
13
Ignati Arakelyan
857
580
61
Artsvik Minasyan
492
938
57
Davit Harutyunyan
466
881
82
Vardan Aramyan
360
983
28
Levon Altunyan
555
617
120
Vladimir Gasparyan
187
775
119
Hranush Hakobyan
718
339
16
Davit Lokyan
362
666
10
Artem Asatryan
364
440
64
Vache Gabrielyan
217
391
15
Ashot Manukyan
369
225
19
Hrachya Rostomyan
230
224
16
