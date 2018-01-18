Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of Armenian ministers throughout 2017.



The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers of last year is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 17,473 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 16,448 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 6,808 mentions.



It stands to mention that Davit Harutyunyan was appointed the Minister of Justice in May 2017, replacing Arpine Hovhannisyan in that position.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers of 2017 is as follows:



1. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 2,423 mentions;



2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 1,984 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 1,753 mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.



The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below:





Minister Positive Neutral Negative Vigen Sargsyan 2025 2799 269 Edward Nalbandian 2895 2057 65 Vahan Martirosyan 945 772 50 Levon Mkrtchyan 764 819 43 Armen Amiryan 627 939 38 Suren Karayan 854 678 21 Davit Tonoyan 815 722 13 Ignati Arakelyan 857 580 61 Artsvik Minasyan 492 938 57 Davit Harutyunyan 466 881 82 Vardan Aramyan 360 983 28 Levon Altunyan 555 617 120 Vladimir Gasparyan 187 775 119 Hranush Hakobyan 718 339 16 Davit Lokyan 362 666 10 Artem Asatryan 364 440 64 Vache Gabrielyan 217 391 15 Ashot Manukyan 369 225 19 Hrachya Rostomyan 230 224 16



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.