Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in 2017


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of Armenian ministers throughout 2017.

The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers of last year is as follows:

1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 17,473 mentions;

2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 16,448 mentions;

3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 6,808 mentions.

It stands to mention that Davit Harutyunyan was appointed the Minister of Justice in May 2017, replacing Arpine Hovhannisyan in that position.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers of 2017 is as follows:

1. Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 2,423 mentions;

2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 1,984 mentions;

3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 1,753 mentions.


MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.

The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below: 

 

Minister 

 

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Vigen Sargsyan

 

2025

2799

269

Edward Nalbandian

 

2895

2057

65

Vahan Martirosyan

 

945

772

50

Levon Mkrtchyan

 

764

819

43

Armen Amiryan

 

627

939

38

Suren Karayan

 

854

678

21

Davit Tonoyan

 

815

722

13

Ignati Arakelyan

 

857

580

61

Artsvik Minasyan

 

492

938

57

Davit Harutyunyan

 

466

881

82

Vardan Aramyan

 

360

983

28

Levon Altunyan

 

555

617

120

Vladimir Gasparyan

 

187

775

119

Hranush Hakobyan

 

718

339

16

Davit Lokyan

 

362

666

10

Artem Asatryan

 

364

440

64

Vache Gabrielyan

 

217

391

15

Ashot Manukyan

 

369

225

19

Hrachya Rostomyan

 

230

224

16


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

