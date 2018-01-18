Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of certain Armenian political figures throughout 2017.
The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians of last year is as follows:
1. Serzh Sargsyan: 71,397 mentions;
2. Karen Karapetyan: 59,782 mentions;
3. Taron Margaryan: 21,310 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned politicians is as follows:
1. Levon Ter-Petrosyan: 4,501 mentions;
2. Raffi Hovhannisyan: 4,095 mentions;
3. Robert Kocharyan: 3,409 mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below.
Political figure
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Serzh Sargsyan
8499
12119
453
Karen Karapetyan
8777
7964
156
Taron Margaryan
2847
2260
139
Vigen Sargsyan
2025
2799
269
Nikol Pashinyan
882
2758
20
Gagik Tsarukyan
533
2576
34
Seyran Ohanyan
566
2173
56
Hovik Abrahamyan
66
2504
51
Zaruhi Postanjyan
519
1601
16
Levon Ter-Petrosyan
188
1223
82
Raffi Hovhannisyan
256
956
22
Robert Kocharyan
26
942
91
Artur Baghdasaryan
217
515
36
