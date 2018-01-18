exclusive
1771 views

Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in 2017



Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of certain Armenian political figures throughout 2017.

The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians of last year is as follows:

1. Serzh Sargsyan: 71,397 mentions;

2. Karen Karapetyan: 59,782 mentions;

3. Taron Margaryan: 21,310 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned politicians is as follows:

1. Levon Ter-Petrosyan: 4,501 mentions;

2. Raffi Hovhannisyan: 4,095 mentions;

3. Robert Kocharyan: 3,409 mentions.


MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below. 

 

Political figure

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Serzh Sargsyan

 

8499

12119

453

Karen Karapetyan

 

8777

7964

156

Taron Margaryan

 

2847

2260

139

Vigen Sargsyan

 

2025

2799

269

Nikol Pashinyan

 

882

2758

20

Gagik Tsarukyan

 

533

2576

34

Seyran Ohanyan

 

566

2173

56

Hovik Abrahamyan

 

66

2504

51

Zaruhi Postanjyan

 

519

1601

16

Levon Ter-Petrosyan

 

188

1223

82

Raffi Hovhannisyan

 

256

956

22

Robert Kocharyan

 

26

942

91

Artur Baghdasaryan

 

217

515

36




Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Nagorno Karabakh | January 18, 2018 09:38
Nalbandian names conditions for advance in NK peace talks

Society | January 17, 2018 13:46
Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in 2017

Army and Police | January 17, 2018 09:05
Armenia and U.S. to hold defense consultations
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018