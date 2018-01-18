Online media ratings of Armenian politicians in 2017

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform has followed the online media coverage of certain Armenian political figures throughout 2017.



The review of around 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned politicians of last year is as follows:



1. Serzh Sargsyan: 71,397 mentions;



2. Karen Karapetyan: 59,782 mentions;



3. Taron Margaryan: 21,310 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned politicians is as follows:



1. Levon Ter-Petrosyan: 4,501 mentions;



2. Raffi Hovhannisyan: 4,095 mentions;



3. Robert Kocharyan: 3,409 mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for 2017 are displayed in the table below.





Political figure Positive Neutral Negative Serzh Sargsyan 8499 12119 453 Karen Karapetyan 8777 7964 156 Taron Margaryan 2847 2260 139 Vigen Sargsyan 2025 2799 269 Nikol Pashinyan 882 2758 20 Gagik Tsarukyan 533 2576 34 Seyran Ohanyan 566 2173 56 Hovik Abrahamyan 66 2504 51 Zaruhi Postanjyan 519 1601 16 Levon Ter-Petrosyan 188 1223 82 Raffi Hovhannisyan 256 956 22 Robert Kocharyan 26 942 91 Artur Baghdasaryan 217 515 36







Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.