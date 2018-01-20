Armenia signs CoE convention on domestic violence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenia has signed the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

The Council of Europe has informed that Armenia has become the 45th member state of the Council of Europe to have signed the convention. Out of the 47 member states, only Azerbaijan and Russia have not signed the convention.



By signing the convention, countries take the commitments to prevent, prosecute and eliminate violence against women and domestic violence. The convention also establishes a specific monitoring mechanism in order to ensure effective implementation of its provisions by the states parties.