Yerevan to participate in EU Civil Protection Forum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation, led by Dirk Lorenz, Deputy Head of Division for the Eastern Partnership countries of European External Action Service.

Armenian MES noted that the sides discussed the opportunities of the new start and expansion of cooperation in the sector of civil protection and readiness.



The European side affirmed that within the frames of European Civil Protection Forum in March this year, Armenia will able to introduce its priorities in the sector of civil protection.



Davit Tonoyan stressed that Armenian MES had already outlined its priorities in civil protection and reduction of disaster risks. The ministry anticipates EU support in implementation of those priorities and application of the relevant toolset, as well as provision of technical security in case of industrial dangers.