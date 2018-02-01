Armenian government sessions to be closed

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian government approved today draft Armenian Law on Government Structure and Activity, which provides for holding closed sessions.

“Governments all over the world hold their sessions closed. Prime ministers may make the decision to hold open parts of certain sessions, only if public awareness is necessary regarding precise issues,” Armenian Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan said.



Minister Harutyunyan stressed that “the transparency of the government activities will be provided with the Armenian Prime Minister transmitting full information on the government activities.”



The draft law will be presented for the approval of Armenian National Assembly.



