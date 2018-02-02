VFS Global in Yerevan will no longer process Spain visa applications

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Starting from 15 February 2018, applications for Schengen Visa travel to Spain can no longer be lodged via VFS Global visa centre in Yerevan.

The Lithuanian Embassy has informed Mediamax about this change.



“Applications should be lodged directly at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania in Armenia,” the embassy informed.



The applications for Schengen Visa travel to Denmark, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia and Lithuania can be lodged directly at the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania or through Visa centre on 48/1 Nalbandyan St.



You can get more information about visa requirements on the embassy’s website.