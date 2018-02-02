659 views

Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in January


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in January 2018.

 

The January review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 1468 mentions;

2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1159 mentions;

3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 559 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan: 100 mentions;

2. Ministry of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan: 82 mentions;

3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 81 mentions.


The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for January 2018 are displayed in the chart below. 

 

Minister

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Vigen Sargsyan

157

220

28

Edward Nalbandian

100

257

3

Davit Harutyunyan

32

131

2

Ignati Arakelyan

57

55

6

Vahan Martirosyan

41

68

9

Davit Tonoyan

50

60

0

Vache Gabrielyan

22

84

1

Vladimir Gasparyan

27

70

2

Ashot Manukyan

14

75

2

Vardan Aramyan

39

42

8

Levon Mkrtchyan

51

24

1

Artsvik Minasyan

21

43

3

Artem Asatryan

24

18

1

Davit Lokyan

20

13

1

Hranush Hakobyan

22

12

0

Armen Amiryan

21

8

1

Levon Altunyan

17

11

2

Hrachya Rostomyan

9

9

3

Suren Karayan

3

17

0


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform

Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in January

