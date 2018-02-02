Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in January

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in January 2018.
The January review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 1468 mentions;
2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1159 mentions;
3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 559 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan: 100 mentions;
2. Ministry of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan: 82 mentions;
3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 81 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for January 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Vigen Sargsyan
157
220
28
Edward Nalbandian
100
257
3
Davit Harutyunyan
32
131
2
Ignati Arakelyan
57
55
6
Vahan Martirosyan
41
68
9
Davit Tonoyan
50
60
0
Vache Gabrielyan
22
84
1
Vladimir Gasparyan
27
70
2
Ashot Manukyan
14
75
2
Vardan Aramyan
39
42
8
Levon Mkrtchyan
51
24
1
Artsvik Minasyan
21
43
3
Artem Asatryan
24
18
1
Davit Lokyan
20
13
1
Hranush Hakobyan
22
12
0
Armen Amiryan
21
8
1
Levon Altunyan
17
11
2
Hrachya Rostomyan
9
9
3
Suren Karayan
3
17
0
