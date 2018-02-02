Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in January

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in January 2018.

The January review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 1468 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1159 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 559 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Diaspora of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan: 100 mentions;



2. Ministry of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan: 82 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 81 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for January 2018 are displayed in the chart below.





Minister Positive Neutral Negative Vigen Sargsyan 157 220 28 Edward Nalbandian 100 257 3 Davit Harutyunyan 32 131 2 Ignati Arakelyan 57 55 6 Vahan Martirosyan 41 68 9 Davit Tonoyan 50 60 0 Vache Gabrielyan 22 84 1 Vladimir Gasparyan 27 70 2 Ashot Manukyan 14 75 2 Vardan Aramyan 39 42 8 Levon Mkrtchyan 51 24 1 Artsvik Minasyan 21 43 3 Artem Asatryan 24 18 1 Davit Lokyan 20 13 1 Hranush Hakobyan 22 12 0 Armen Amiryan 21 8 1 Levon Altunyan 17 11 2 Hrachya Rostomyan 9 9 3 Suren Karayan 3 17 0



