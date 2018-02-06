Davit Tonoyan marks one year in MES

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the decree of Armenian President, Davit Tonoyan was appointed Minister of Emergency Situations one year ago, on February 6 of 2017.

Introducing the newly-appointed Minister Tonoyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said then:



“We know Mr. Tonoyan as a decent and organized manager and patriot. Despite the huge responsibility, he will find working in this position easy, taking into consideration the fact that Armenian MES is a sustained structure. We are convinced that together with his new team, Mr. Tonoyan will be able to achieve all the goals in his new position.”



In an exclusive interview to Mediamax, taken ahead of the professional holiday of Armenian rescuers in September 2017, Davit Tonoyan particularly said:



“I would not like to sound ambitious, but we have succeeded in forming trust among the people. The society now believes in soonest response from 911. It is not a coincidence that 911 service received more than 1mn 55k calls in the first half of 2017, and none was unanswered.”

