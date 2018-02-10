817 views

Karen Karapetyan remarks on tasks of the next 4 years


Photo: Press service of Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has noted the importance of the current year, while speaking at the meeting in the Ministry of Emergency Situations on February 9.

“The year of 2018 bears huge importance. What are the macro challenges that our government is facing? We will have economic growth from 2018 to 2021, which will give us the grounds and the right to make long-term, fundamental reforms with a basis for constant growth,” said the Prime Minister.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 10, 2018 13:50
Bulgarian President to visit Armenia

Politics | February 10, 2018 13:47
Armenian government discusses 2030 Dvelopment Strategy

Nagorno Karabakh | February 10, 2018 11:36
Artsakh President receives OSCE mediators in Stepanakert
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018