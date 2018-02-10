Karen Karapetyan remarks on tasks of the next 4 years

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has noted the importance of the current year, while speaking at the meeting in the Ministry of Emergency Situations on February 9.

“The year of 2018 bears huge importance. What are the macro challenges that our government is facing? We will have economic growth from 2018 to 2021, which will give us the grounds and the right to make long-term, fundamental reforms with a basis for constant growth,” said the Prime Minister.