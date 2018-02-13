Noubar Afeyan talks Aurora’s dream

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yet another Aurora Dialogues will be held on March 1.

The event will take place at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, which is a tribute of remembrance and honor to those killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.



This will be the second Aurora Dialogues event, organized outside Armenia.The first titled “Millions on The Move: Need for Development and Integration” took place in December of 2017 in Berlin.



In an interview to Armenian Public TV Co-founder of Aurora Initative Noubar Afeyan said that these Dialogues were essential for promoting Aurora’s vision around the world.



“Our common dream and commitment is making Aurora an international movement. Currently it has several prominent supporters, who we can follow. However, this movement should have another format as well to enable people to participate and express their gratitude in actions,” Noubar Afeyan said.



“Aurora Dialogues will allow us to unite and speak about our vision. If you feel gratitude, you can invest your own efforts or your money in programs for refugees or many other venerable groups.”







Answering to the question on the reasons why renowned people (Oscar winner George Clooney, Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power, France’s former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, co-founder of Médecins Sans Frontières Bernard Kouchner) are joining Aurora Prize Selection Committee, Noubar Afeyan said that first they too were doubtful about whether these prominent people would express interest in this initiative, but very soon they understood that those people also prioritized humanitarian initiatives.



“Many people are looking for us and trying to join our initiative. Today we need humanitarian initiatives, great individuals, who are ready to sacrifice a lot for the sake of saving other people’s lives. I don’t think that many of us including myself are ready to sacrifice themselves for saving others. But when you see these people, doesn’t it make, for example me, a better person?”

