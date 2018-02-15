UWC students to propose new humanitarian projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Aurora Humanitarian Initiative continues to partner with UWC to tackle humanitarian challenges.

Applications for the 2018 Aurora Humanitarian Project for UWC Schools and Colleges are now being accepted. The project, a partnership between the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UWC (United World Colleges), is open to all 17 UWC schools and colleges worldwide and encourages UWC students to design projects aimed at creating positive change in communities surrounding their respective schools and colleges.



The winning group will be awarded a USD 4000 grant toward their project’s implementation.



“We are committed to motivating students to care about the communities in which they live and try to bring positive change around them,” said Veronika Zonabend, founder of UWC in Dilijan, Armenia. “Our aim is not only to alert UWC students and alumni to the urgency of specific humanitarian issues but to motivate them to go deeper, take responsibility, and propose solutions through innovative and economically, socially and environmentally sustainable approaches.”

