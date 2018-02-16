573 views

Armenian PM to attend Gazprom anniversary event


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan/Mediamax/. On February 16-17 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will be on a working visit to Moscow.

The Armenian PM is set to meet with representatives of the Armenian and Russian business circles and discuss ongoing, as well perspective programs.

Within the frames of this visit, Karen Karapetyan will also attend the event, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Gazprom.

