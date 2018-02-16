Armenian PM to attend Gazprom anniversary event

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On February 16-17 Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will be on a working visit to Moscow.
The Armenian PM is set to meet with representatives of the Armenian and Russian business circles and discuss ongoing, as well perspective programs.
Within the frames of this visit, Karen Karapetyan will also attend the event, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Gazprom.
