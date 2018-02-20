WITSA Chairman awards Tumo for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia’s Tumo Center for Creative Technologies has received the WITSA Chairman Yvonne Chiu’s award for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age” at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad, India.

“Tumo is proud to represent Armenian IT and education on these progressive international platforms in order to invite the attention of leading companies and experts to our country and the potential of her youth,” stated Tumo Center.



WCIT is held since 1978 by the initiative of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).



In 2019, the Сongress will take place in Armenia.