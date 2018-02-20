731 views

WITSA Chairman awards Tumo for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age”



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia’s Tumo Center for Creative Technologies has received the WITSA Chairman Yvonne Chiu’s award for “Fulfilling the Promise of the Digital Age” at the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) in Hyderabad, India.

“Tumo is proud to represent Armenian IT and education on these progressive international platforms in order to invite the attention of leading companies and experts to our country and the potential of her youth,” stated Tumo Center.

WCIT is held since 1978 by the initiative of the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA).

In 2019, the Сongress will take place in Armenia.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | February 20, 2018 17:49
Lebanese President to visit Armenia

Society | February 20, 2018 17:15
Armenian communities to identify disaster risks with own resources

Army and Police | February 20, 2018 17:02
Delegation of Armenian Armed Forces negotiates in Moscow
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018