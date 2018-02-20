Armenian communities to identify disaster risks with own resources

Yerevan /Mediamax/. An international forum has been held today within the 5th stage of the disaster preparedness programme (DIPECHO), in the framework of the national platform for disaster risk reduction.

The press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations has informed that the main goal of the forum was to facilitate risks management on the level of communities, advancing the increase of their resilience.



While delivering a speech at the opening of the forum, Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan has stated that all possible actors need to unite forces against current challenges in order to deal with common problems in the field of disaster risk reduction.



“I have already approved the guideline “Disaster risk management on local level”, which the communities will follow to identify the risks, vulnerabilities, and capacities with their own resources,” noted Davit Tonoyan.



He has stressed that special attention should be paid to analysis of programs in marzes and rural areas.



“It is impossible to move forward without reducing disaster risks,” said the minister.



Head of the European Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski has reiterated the EU’s commitment to assisting partner countries with the efforts aimed at reducing disaster risks on the level of local communities.



First Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Vache Terteryan has noted that his department carried out impressive work with the Ministry of Emergency Situations to identify the issues of disaster resilience in the communities and correct the legislation accordingly.