Armenia makes little progress in Corruption Perceptions Index

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Transparency International has published today the Corruption Perceptions Index 2017, where Armenia has scored 35 and sits between places 107-110 in the list of 180 countries.
Last year Armenia scored 33 in the corruption perception index (CPI) and ranked 113rd-115th in the overall list of 176 countries.
Transparency International has estimated that given the rate of statistical error in the number calculated for Armenia’s CPI (3.79), the corruption perception in the public sector in 2017 has remained largely the same as compared to the previous year.
Armenia has fallen behind the Baltic countries, Georgia and Belarus among the post-Soviet republics. Georgia has scored 56, while Belarus has recorded an improvement, scoring 44 against 40 in 2016.
Armenia is also behind Turkey by 40 points.
Two other neighbors of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Iran have improved their index scores by 1 point each, ranking at 31 (Azerbaijan) and 30 (Iran) in 2017.
Apart from Belarus, the EAEU member states have scored lower than Armenia. Russia’s CPI is 29, which places her between 135th and 142nd. Kazakhstan has leveled up with Russia by gaining one point.
In the Transparency International index countries are arranged on the scale from 0 to 100 points, where 0 reflects the highest perception of corruption and 100 stands for the lowest.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.