Aurora Prize 2018 to take place in a “highly symbolic venue”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. This year the Aurora Prize ceremony will take place in a “highly symbolic venue”, said Ruben Vardanyan, Co-Founder of the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

“In the first two years, we focused on bringing the world to Aurora. We invited leaders and personalities from around the world to become members of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee, to participate in a prize ceremony that combined the best of human values and the Armenian heritage, to participate in discussions about current issues critical to the future of humanity.



Now, in our third year, Aurora’s programs reach five continents and this year’s prize ceremony that will be held in a very different, special, highly symbolic venue, will reflect that global presence,” noted Ruben Vardanyan.