1208 Syrian Armenians applied for Armenian citizenship in 2017

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 1208 Syrian Armenians and 1433 Lebanese Armenians applied for Armenian citizenship in 2017.

Head of Passport and Visa Department of the Armenian Police, Mnatsakan Bichakhchyan has reported these numbers at the session of the Interdepartmental Commission Coordinating Syrian-Armenians’ Issues in the Armenian Ministry of Diaspora on February 23.



Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Armen Papikyan has spoken about the situation in Syria and Iraq and the problems of Armenian communities there.



He has noted that the Armenian community in Iraq continues to suffer from the unstable, dangerous situation and difficult social conditions.



Expert with GIZ Karine Simonyan has reported about the programs for economic integration of Syrian Armenians, particularly the efforts aimed at establishment of their businesses in Armenia.



Armenian Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan has attached importance to the consistent implementation of the economic, healthcare, educational, and social programs aimed at integration of Syrian Armenians. She has thanked partner organizations and invited them to the fair of handmade products by Syrian Armenians on March 6.