William Saroyan museum to open in Fresno in August 2018

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The town of Fresno will open a William Saroyan House-Museum on 31 August 2018, on the 110th birth anniversary of the writer.
This news has been announced by the “Renaissance” Cultural and Intellectual Foundation, which implements the “Saroyan House” Project.
On February 23, the project’s Coordinator Avag Simonyan, co-founder of “Storaket” Architectural Studio Meroujan Minasian, and “Saroyan House” Board Honorable Member, Armenian Studies Professor at California State University Barlow Der Mugrdechian met with Mayor of Fresno Lee Brand and introduced him the project. Mayor Brand welcomed the project and expressed willingness to support it.
The parties have agreed that the museum, which will tell about known and unknown episodes from William Saroyan’s life, is to become one of the cultural and educational centers of Fresno.
Moreover, the guests will have the opportunity to “meet” William Saroyan “personally” via a hologram.
