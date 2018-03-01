Zvartnots Airport-Yerevan road to be improved

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan said today at the government’s session that it is high time to perform a number improvement works in Yerevan and Gyumri.

Armenian Minister of Finance and Chairman of State Urban Development Committee were instructed, while Yerevan Mayor was proposed to jointly elaborate in one-month period unified solutions for improvement of Zvartnots Airport-Yerevan road, placement of signs, architectural approaches, as well as present relevant draft documents and expected financial expenses.



Jointly with Kumayri Revival investment fund Gyumri Mayor was proposed to provide the completion of works on improvement of Shirak Airport-Gyumri and Gyumri-Yerevan roads, areas adjacent to Vardanants Square, as well as overall landscaping. The work is expected to be presented in maximum 2-month period.