Armenia to kick off francophone days on March 12

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The French Embassy in Armenia will hold the francophone events from March 12 to April 12 this year.

“We want this one month to become a holiday for lovers of French language,” noted the French Ambassador.



During that period, francophone culture will be represented in Armenia through cinematography, music, theater, and various contests.



The program will open with the 2nd Francophone Film Festival on March 12 at Moscow Cinema, held in cooperation with the embassies of Switzerland and Canada.



On March 19-22, Armenian-French chef, Bocuse Magazin Editor-in-Chief Sonia Ezgulian and illustrator, designer Guillaume Long will make their first visit to Armenia.



Another event of the program, “Et en plus je parle français…en Arménie!” (“I also speak French…in Armenia!”) is a video and oral speech contest, which will kick off on March 20 on the new cultural website of the French Embassy, www.culturefrance.am. The winner will be given the opportunity to travel to France.



On March 24, the Armenian Alliance Francaise will hold a written French contest for young people aged 13-25.



On March 30 and 31, the town of Gyumri will host the 2nd National Junior Francophone Theater Festival, “10 out of 10”.



The francophone days will close with Jules Massenet’s opera “Manon”, the French version of which will be performed at the National Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre of Armenia on April 11 and 12.