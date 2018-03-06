Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in February

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in February 2018.



The February review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1062 mentions;



2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 929 mentions;



3. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan: 570 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 189 mentions;



2.Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 128 mentions;



3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 74 mentions.

Photo: Mediamax

The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for February 2018 are displayed in the chart below.





Minister Positive Neutral Negative Edward Nalbandian 280 32 0 Davit Harutyunyan 107 185 2 Vigen Sargsyan 91 57 20 Levon Mkrtchyan 78 83 2 Armen Amiryan 100 16 0 Artsvik Minasyan 66 48 0 Vardan Aramyan 69 44 0 Vahan Martirosyan 71 32 1 Davit Lokyan 48 50 0 Levon Altunyan 39 42 14 Ignati Arakelyan 71 14 0 Suren Karayan 51 24 0 Ashot Manukyan 55 17 0 Vladimir Gasparyan 15 50 4 Davit Tonoyan 55 13 0 Vache Gabrielyan 22 39 0 Hrachya Rostomyan 29 23 1 Hranush Hakobyan 28 5 0 Artem Asatryan 9 6 6



