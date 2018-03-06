exclusive
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in February


Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in February 2018.

The February review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1062 mentions;

2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 929 mentions;

3. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan: 570 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 189  mentions;

2.Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 128 mentions;

3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 74 mentions.

The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for February 2018 are displayed in the chart below. 

                                         

Minister

                             

                                       

Positive

                             

                                       

Neutral

                             

                                       

Negative

                             

                                       

Edward Nalbandian

                             

                                       

280

                                       

32

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Davit Harutyunyan

                             

                                       

107

                             

                                       

185

                             

                                       

2

                             

                                       

Vigen Sargsyan

                             

                                       

91

                             

                                       

57

                             

                                       

20

                             

                                              

Levon Mkrtchyan

                                  

                                       

78

                             

                                       

83

                             

                                       

2

                             

                                              

Armen Amiryan

                             

                                       

100

                             

                                       

16

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Artsvik Minasyan

                             

                                       

66

                             

                                       

48

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Vardan Aramyan

                                       

69

                             

                                       

44

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Vahan Martirosyan

                                       

71

                             

                                       

32

                             

                                       

1

                             

Davit Lokyan           

                                       

48

                             

                                       

50

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                              

Levon Altunyan      

                                       

39

                             

                                       

42

                             

                                       

14

                             

                                       

Ignati Arakelyan

                                       

71

                             

                                       

14

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Suren Karayan

                             

                                       

51

                             

                                       

24

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Ashot Manukyan

                             

                                       

55

                             

                                       

17

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                       

Vladimir Gasparyan

                             

                                       

15

                             

                                       

50

                             

                                       

4

                             

                                       

Davit Tonoyan

                                  

                                       

55

                             

                                       

13

                             

                                       

0

                             

                                              

Vache Gabrielyan

                                  

                                       

22

                             

                                       

39

                             

                                       

0

                             

Hrachya Rostomyan

                                  

                                       

29

                             

                                       

23

                             

                                       

1

                             

                                       

Hranush Hakobyan

                             

                                       

28

                             

                                       

5

                             

                                       

0

                             

Artem Asatryan

                                       

9

                             

                                       

6

                             

                                       

6

                             


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

