Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in February

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in February 2018.
The February review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1062 mentions;
2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 929 mentions;
3. Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan: 570 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 189 mentions;
2.Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 128 mentions;
3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 74 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for February 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Edward Nalbandian
280
32
0
Davit Harutyunyan
107
185
2
Vigen Sargsyan
91
57
20
Levon Mkrtchyan
78
83
2
Armen Amiryan
100
16
0
Artsvik Minasyan
66
48
0
Vardan Aramyan
69
44
0
Vahan Martirosyan
71
32
1
Davit Lokyan
48
50
0
Levon Altunyan
39
42
14
Ignati Arakelyan
71
14
0
Suren Karayan
51
24
0
Ashot Manukyan
55
17
0
Vladimir Gasparyan
15
50
4
Davit Tonoyan
55
13
0
Vache Gabrielyan
22
39
0
Hrachya Rostomyan
29
23
1
Hranush Hakobyan
28
5
0
Artem Asatryan
9
6
6
