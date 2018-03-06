New equipment to reduce risks at Nairit plant

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lukas Gasser has handed over two FLIR 50 voltage detectors to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations at the Nairit Plant today.
The Swiss side offered to provide the detectors during the investigation of the international expert group after the fire at Nairit plant, which started on August 28, 2017.
The detectors will allow making regular checks of the temperature and thermal processes of the chemicals at the plant, as well as organizing preventive actions in case of a fire hazard.
This equipment will enable the plant staff to send the monitoring data in real time to the Crisis Management State Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, where relevant experts will analyze the received information and provide a professional conclusion.
The ceremony of handover was followed by the meeting between Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Ambassador of Switzerland Lukas Gasser, during which the parties discussed the possibilities of further expansion of Armenian-Swiss cooperation.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.