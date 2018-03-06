225 views

New equipment to reduce risks at Nairit plant



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lukas Gasser has handed over two FLIR 50 voltage detectors to the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations at the Nairit Plant today.

The Swiss side offered to provide the detectors during the investigation of the international expert group after the fire at Nairit plant, which started on August 28, 2017.

International experts predict no danger of major disasters in Nairit


The detectors will allow making regular checks of the temperature and thermal processes of the chemicals at the plant, as well as organizing preventive actions in case of a fire hazard.

This equipment will enable the plant staff to send the monitoring data in real time to the Crisis Management State Academy of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, where relevant experts will analyze the received information and provide a professional conclusion.

The ceremony of handover was followed by the meeting between Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan and Ambassador of Switzerland Lukas Gasser, during which the parties discussed the possibilities of further expansion of Armenian-Swiss cooperation.

