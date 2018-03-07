Lydian Armenia presents Amulsar project at PDAC convention

Yerevan /Mediamax/. For the 10th consecutive year, Lydian International has presented Amulsar at the convention of the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC).

The event has been held on March 4-7 in Toronto this year.



The delegation of the Armenian government, headed by Deputy Minister of Energy, Infrastructure and Natural Resources Vardan Gevorgyan, participated in PDAC convention for the second time. Deputy Minister Gevorgyan made a presentation on the investment potential of Armenia’s mining industry and the reforms aimed at modernization and liberalization of the sector.



Lydian Armenia Managing Director Hayk Aloyan presented the Amulsar project at the same session. Amulsar is one of the leading projects in construction with yet unexplored potential to grow and benefit current and potential investors.



This year Lydian also presented at one of the Corporate Social Responsibility series events within PDAC. Lydian Armenia’s Social Sustainability Manager Nara Ghazaryan presented Amulsar project’s social development initiatives at the session titled “Growing pains: How juniors manage risks during licensing and construction”.



Reflecting on the last 10 years of Lydian’s presence at PDAC, Hayk Aloyan emphasized the importance of the country’s recognition among the investors. By presenting Lydian’s achievements - both the advancement of the Amulsar project and Lydian’s success in social engagement - Lydian highlighted Armenia as a country that is well capable to successfully host a mining investment of this scale.



“We were glad for the opportunity to once again present Armenia and the Amulsar project at the largest mining forum in the world,” said Hayk Aloyan, Managing Director of Lydian Armenia. “We consider this forum an opportunity not only to present what we do, but also to bring the change the industry offers in terms of environmental, social, health and safety management in the mining sector to Armenia. We believe that this experience can and should come to Armenia’s mining sector and we continue to view the Amulsar project as an important step towards this goal.”