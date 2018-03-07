MaxMonitor Ratings: EU “beats” EAEU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and has recently signed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union (EU).

Armenian media often feature stories about both institutions, which is why from now on Mediamax’s MaxMonitor media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform will report about the Armenian media coverage of the EAEU and the EU.



The monitoring of 130 news websites during February 2018 showed that the EU was mentioned almost twice as much as the EAEU.

Photo: Mediamax

The presented data refers only to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.



The results for February 2018 are displayed in the chart below.

Photo: Mediamax

Evidently, the EAEU received far more criticism than the EU. It should be noted that only publications related to Armenia have been selected for analysis.



MaxMonitor platform is the sole leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.