Lydian Armenia introduces its female employees

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On International Women’s Day Lydian Armenia presented a short video highlighting its female co-workers, who tell about their professional and personal achievements.

“While we are highlighting a few of our female team members, many more are behind the scenes. Mining continues to be largely men-dominated industry not only in Armenia but worldwide.



In Lydian Armenia we put extra effort into bringing more women on board as we believe this will make the mining sector better on all counts.



31 percent of our workforce in Lydian Armenia are women. We have 8 women at this point in managerial and supervisory roles. We also encourage our contractors to hire women where possible. 12% percent of our contractors’ 2017 workforce were women. This includes around 130 women employed from the surrounding communities.



Our small and medium business enterprise support projects are also largely focused on giving women in the region opportunities for creating alternative livelihoods and having a leading role in the socio-economic development of the region. We have implemented 55 projects worth a total of roughly USD 83 000 specifically designed for women. Most women that participated in our projects have already created small businesses in the communities,” Lydian Armenia news release reads.