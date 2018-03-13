MaxMonitor Ratings: NATO v CSTO in Armenian online media

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform will release monthly reports on the online media coverage of NATO and CSTO in Armenia in the context of the two organizations’ relations with the republic.
The monitoring of 130 media websites during February showed that Armenian online media covered NATO to a greater extent that PACE.
The presented data refers only to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for February 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
It should be noted that only publications related to Armenia have been selected for monitoring.
MaxMonitor is the sole leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.
