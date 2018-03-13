Armenia and Lithuania strengthen ties in emergency services

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan has received today Lithuanian Ambassador to Armenia Erikas Petrikas and five Lithuanian ambassadors to the countries in the region.

MES has informed that the parties have discussed the possibilities of strengthening cooperation during emergency situations and for protection of population.



Davit Tonoyan has noted that the Armenian-Lithuanian collaboration is expected to gain new areas of focus, such as protection of population and increase of preparedness and resilience.



He has also highlighted the efforts that are being carried out to intensify protection of the population and preparedness in the framework of NATO as well.



Erikas Petrikas has noted that Armenia’s experience in centralized (single-window) management of emergency situations can be helpful for Lithuania.



The Lithuanian ambassador has shared his appreciation for the work of the 24/7 monitoring system, established for high hazardous industrial facilities.