Armenia to decide the future of HIV drug Armenicum

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs of the Armenian Public Council has held a meeting on possible closure of "Armenicum” clinical center and the future of the drug of the same name.

“Armenicum” Managing Director Levon Gevorgyan has noted that they were not a part in any discussions about the future of the center, but were simply informed that financing would cease in 2018.



The center’s Head of Medical Service Violeta Sargsyan has stated that during the years of administration the drug Armenicum proved to be effective not only for improving the lives of AIDS patients and alleviating the consequences of the disease, but also in case of other immunodeficiency-associated diseases.



According to her, the drug has positive effect on patients with lupus erythematosus, viral hepatitis C, radiation burns, and bedsores.



A representative of the Armenian Healthcare Ministry has confirmed the effectiveness of the drug and combustiologist Karine Babayan has reported positive results of Armenicum testing.



Levon Gevorgyan has informed that Armenicum is officially registered in Russia, and according to him, the drug helped to save patients with H1N1 Influenza (Swine Flu) in grave condition.



During the discussion in the Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs, the parties expressed their bewilderment with possible closure of the center and qualified as necessary a wider administration of the drug with support from the state.



The head of the Drug Medical Technology Expertise Center of the Healthcare Ministry has stated that the ministry created a commission to discuss further operation of the “Armenicum” center.



The Public Council will report about the results of this discussion to the President and Prime Minister of Armenia.