Armenian Catholicos to visit Ukraine


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today His Holiness Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of all Armenians Karekin II will travel to Ukraine to start a two-day patriarchal visit to the Armenian diocese on the occasion of consecration of the newly built St. Gregory the Illuminator Church in Dnieper on March 17.

Karekin II will also preside over the stone-laying ceremony of the main church of the Armenian diocese in Kiev on March 16.

