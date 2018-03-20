Armenia participates in Leipzig Book Fair for the first time

Yerevan /Mediamax/. This year Armenia participated in Leipzig Book Fair for the first time. This annual event was held on March 15-18 in Leipzig, Germany.

Armenian MFA noted that the Armenian pavilion introduced works of Armenian classical and modern writers and artists, pieces on Armenia’s history by Armenian and foreign authors.



Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan met with Director of the book fair Oliver Zille, as well as heads of a number of large publications.



The sides expressed willingness to expand Armenia’s participation in the book fair and reached certain agreements in this direction.



Amassador Smbatyan attached special importance to the role of newly-established Goethe Center in Yerevan in promoting German language in Armenia, introducing readers to Armenian literature in German.



http://www.Mediamax.am/am/news/education/26237/



Leipzig Book Fair is the second largest event in Germany after Frankfurt Book Fair. It originated in the 17th century and receives more than 200 000 visitors.