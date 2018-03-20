World Bank satisfied with improvements in MES Hydromet Service

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received the delegation of World Bank.

According to the Armenian MES, the sides discussed the implementation of World Bank-supported works in Hydro-meteorological and Seismic Protection Services of MES.



Based on the road map, presented by World Bank expert team, upgrading of technical service and management system, as well as training of staffers is provided for the improvement of Hydrometeorology and Active Influence on Atmospheric Phenomena Service. This modernization significantly impacts the quality of services for beneficiaries of Hydromet Service.



Davit Tonoyan attached special importance to the role of Hydromet Service in reduction of disaster risks, as precise forecast is essential in smooth functioning of the sector of agriculture.



“Seismic Risk” and “Seismic Hazard Zones” maps have also been developed, covering the detailed information on seismic dangers in each community. The maps will give the opportunity to review the construction norms and calculate seismic risks in every area, where construction is intended.



The delegation of World Bank expressed their satisfaction with the results of jointly implemented works.



