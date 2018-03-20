Armenia’s IT has huge potential, says President-elect

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President-elect Armen Sarkissian has held a meeting with more than 100 business people and experts from the IT and high tech sector in Silicon Valley, USA.
Armen Sarkissian’s press service has informed that the meeting focused on development tendencies and challenges of the IT sector.
The President-elect has noted that Armenian IT has huge potential that will facilitate economic development, expansion of international cooperation and attraction of investment, if guided correctly.
Armen Sarkissian has also paid a visit to Synopsys company.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.