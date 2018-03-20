MaxMonitor Ratings: 50 global brands in Armenian online media

Yerevan/Mediamax/. From now on MaxMonitor media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform will provide monthly reports on which global brands have received the most mentions in the Armenian online media.



We have monitored the mentions of the following 50 global brands on 130 media websites during February 2018:



Apple; Google; Microsoft; Coca-Cola; Amazon; Samsung; Toyota; Facebook; Mercedes; IBM; McDonalds; BMW; Disney; Intel; Cisco; Oracle; Nike; Honda; Pepsi; H&M; Zara;

Gillette; American Express; Pampers; Ford; Hyundai; Nescafe; Audi; Nissan; Volkswagen; Sony; L’Oreal; HSBC; Porsche; Siemens; Gucci; HP; Danone; Adidas; Adobe; Nestle; Visa; Lego; Kia; Huawei; MasterCard; LandRover; Johnson&Johnson; Panasonic; Dior.







The presented data refers only to the number of mentions.



As you can see from the chart, Facebook is the sole leader by the number of mentions. The social network is followed by Apple, while Adobe and Mercedes share the third place.



It is worth noticing that a number of famous brands, such as L’Oreal or Nescafe, were not mentioned at all by the Armenian online media in February 2018.



MaxMonitor platform is the sole leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.



