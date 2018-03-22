Independence Monument opened in Antelias

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan participated in the opening ceremony of Independence Monument in Antelias (Lebanon), dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Armenia.
In his speech Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, said that “after more than 5 centuries of slavery and persecution, genocide and exile the Armenians declared independence in their homeland on May 28 of 1918, which became the “new dawn” in their life.”
“The history evidences that the independence of nations is achieved only through collective belief and blood and is presented though joint efforts,” he added.
The monument consists of 3 solid pillars, representing Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.
