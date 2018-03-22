US Peace Corps brings 42 more volunteers to Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. 42 American Peace Corps Volunteers of the 26th group have arrived to Armenia.
The Peace Corps has informed that the newcomers will join 74 volunteers already living and working in Armenia.
The volunteers have come to Armenia with two year commitment to work as English language teachers in schools and NGOs.
The volunteers have learnt the Armenian alphabet and some elementary Armenian words and phrases before coming to Armenia.
Before the volunteers start their service in Armenia, they will have a 3-month training to learn the Armenian language and culture, as well as to develop their technical skills. During these three months, the volunteers will live in Ararat marz with Armenian families.
After the completion of the training, the volunteers will officially be sworn-in and depart for their communities throughout all of the regions of Armenia.
The U.S. Peace Corps was founded in 1961 by John F. Kennedy to strengthen world peace and friendship.
The Peace Corps started its activities in Armenia in 1992 at the invitation of the Government of Armenia. More than 1,000 volunteers have served in Armenia by now.
