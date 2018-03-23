Armenia can assist other countries with demining

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) and Armenian Center for Humanitarian Demining & Expertise (CHDE) have signed a memorandum of understanding, aimed at cooperation in demining and disaster risk management.

“We all understand the importance of demining for the security of our nation and we consider it a part of disaster risk reduction. Mines are a source of disaster risks, and they can pose a serious problem during rescue operations,” said Head of MES Staff Gagik Hayrapetyan.



CHDE Director Ruben Arakelyan has noted that resolution of the mine issue is also connected with proportionate development of economic infrastructures and communities.



“This will enable Armenia to provide humanitarian aid to other countries in demining activities as well,” said Mr. Arakelyan.



MES has informed that they plan to include the data on mined areas in the profiles of every community in Armenia.