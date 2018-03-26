Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Putin and Russian people

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has addressed a letter of sympathy to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the tragic fire in Kemerovo shopping center, which killed dozens of people, including children.
President Sargsyan has offered his condolences to Putin and the brotherly people of Russia, sending his sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to the injured.
