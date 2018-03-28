Armenian President: We are ready to fund realistic scientific projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has said today that the state is always ready to provide funding for realistic, well-grounded scientific projects.

The president has taken part in the annual meeting of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences today.



Serzh Sargsyan has spoken at the meeting, noting that he sees a new approach to development of science in Armenia. According to the president, contrary to the speeches delivered by scientists in 2008-2009 particularly, which all referred to the lack of funding, today the scientists have come to the conclusion that it is necessary to use efficiently the resources at their disposal.



“That approach is imperative for development of science in our country,” said President Sargsyan. He has highlighted that the state continues to believe that the science community should achieve the best possible results with the funds it is given.