Roundtable on seized Armenian church takes place in Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A roundtable discussion on the Tandoyants Church has been held on March 27 in Tbilisi.

The Armenian Diocese in Georgia has informed that the meeting was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, religious leaders, NGOs focusing on human rights, and urban development experts.



The roundtable aimed to introduce the concerned parties to the legal process, as well as the results of the historical and architectural study on Tandoyants Surb Astvatsatsin Church.



Member of the Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI) Mako Gavtadze presented the issue, stating the fact that the decision to hand over the church to the Patriarchate of Georgian Orthodox Church had no proof or argument to support it.



The lawyers involved in the Tandoyants Church case, Tamta Mikeladze, Gvantsa Lomaia and Eto Gvritishvili performed as speakers during the roundtable. They observed the Armenian ownership of the Tandoyants Church and recognized as false the legal grounds of the church’s handover to the Georgian patriarchate.



Art critic Nato Tsintsaradze touched upon the works carried out in the territory of Tandoyants Church, branding them a gross violation of the international standards of preservation of monuments.



His Grace Bishop Vazgen Mirzakhanyan, Primate of the Armenian Diocese in Georgia, attached importance to the demand of religious associations to return the churches to their historical and legal owners, stressing that the diocese’s claim on six temples out of many Armenian churches in Georgia remains frozen for many decades.



Georgian Public Defender representative Tatuli Todua stated that the Public Defender follows with attention the issue of Tandoyants Church and seized religious buildings.



The roundtable was organized by TDI and Human Rights Education and Monitoring Center (EMC).