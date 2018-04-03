exclusive
Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in March


Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in March of 2018.

The March review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1419 mentions;

2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 954 mentions;

3. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 810 mentions.

The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:

1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 125 mentiones;

2. Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan: 112 mentions;

3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 93 mentions.


The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.

MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for March 2018 are displayed in the chart below. 

 

Minister

Positive

Neutral

Negative

Edward Nalbandian 

351

110

0

Davit Harutyunyan

84

200

21

Vigen Sargsyan

143

91

12

Levon Altunyan

69

68

16

Levon Mkrtchyan

54

57

17

Vahan Martirosyan

79

31

2

Armen Amiryan

77

32

1

Suren Karayan

71

30

2

Davit Lokyan     

26

56

4

Ashot Manukyan

24

56

3

Vache Gabrielyan

15

48

5

Artsvik Minasyan

28

34

0

Hranush Hakobyan

38

21

2

Davit Tonoyan

53

6

0

Vardan Aramyan

29

20

1

Artem Asatryan

16

13

13

Ignati Arakelyan

26

15

0

Hrachya Rostomyan

15

21

2

Vladimir Gasparyan

10

16

8


Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.

