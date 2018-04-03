Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in March

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in March of 2018.

The March review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1419 mentions;



2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 954 mentions;



3. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 810 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 125 mentiones;



2. Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan: 112 mentions;



3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 93 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for March 2018 are displayed in the chart below.





Minister Positive Neutral Negative Edward Nalbandian 351 110 0 Davit Harutyunyan 84 200 21 Vigen Sargsyan 143 91 12 Levon Altunyan 69 68 16 Levon Mkrtchyan 54 57 17 Vahan Martirosyan 79 31 2 Armen Amiryan 77 32 1 Suren Karayan 71 30 2 Davit Lokyan 26 56 4 Ashot Manukyan 24 56 3 Vache Gabrielyan 15 48 5 Artsvik Minasyan 28 34 0 Hranush Hakobyan 38 21 2 Davit Tonoyan 53 6 0 Vardan Aramyan 29 20 1 Artem Asatryan 16 13 13 Ignati Arakelyan 26 15 0 Hrachya Rostomyan 15 21 2 Vladimir Gasparyan 10 16 8



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.