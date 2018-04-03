Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in March

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in March of 2018.
The March review of 130 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1419 mentions;
2. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 954 mentions;
3. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 810 mentions.
The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:
1. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 125 mentiones;
2. Chief of Police Vladimir Gasparyan: 112 mentions;
3. Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Artem Asatryan: 93 mentions.
The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.
MaxMonitor specialists separately analyze publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which makes it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for March 2018 are displayed in the chart below.
Minister
Positive
Neutral
Negative
Edward Nalbandian
351
110
0
Davit Harutyunyan
84
200
21
Vigen Sargsyan
143
91
12
Levon Altunyan
69
68
16
Levon Mkrtchyan
54
57
17
Vahan Martirosyan
79
31
2
Armen Amiryan
77
32
1
Suren Karayan
71
30
2
Davit Lokyan
26
56
4
Ashot Manukyan
24
56
3
Vache Gabrielyan
15
48
5
Artsvik Minasyan
28
34
0
Hranush Hakobyan
38
21
2
Davit Tonoyan
53
6
0
Vardan Aramyan
29
20
1
Artem Asatryan
16
13
13
Ignati Arakelyan
26
15
0
Hrachya Rostomyan
15
21
2
Vladimir Gasparyan
10
16
8
Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.
